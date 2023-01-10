Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with Turkish counterpart in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop on the sidelines of the 13th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in the Turkish city of Antalya, News.Az reports.

Turkish Speaker Mustafa Sentop highlighted the importance of the topics discussed during the plenary session and provided insight into the work done by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye during its chairmanship of APA.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that brotherly country of Türkiye’s chairmanship of the APA over the past 5 years has made an important contribution to the activity of the organization. Sahiba Gafarova also touched upon the issues discussed at the event, saying that they would contribute to further expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides hailed the successful development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova informed her Turkish counterpart about the peaceful protest action of eco-activists which is being held on the Shusha-Khankandi road, as well as environmental terrorism carried out by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, usage of Lachin road by Armenia for military purposes and other issues.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

