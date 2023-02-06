Azerbaijani parliament speaker offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter of condolences to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Mustafa Sentop as Türkiye was rocked by a strong earthquake that caused heavy casualties, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova said that she was saddened by the news of heavy casualties, injuries and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that hit Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep provinces and other southern regions of the country.

On behalf of herself and on behalf of Azerbaijani MPs, Gafarova extended deep condolences to Mustafa Sentop, families and loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Türkiye, as well as wished the injured a speedy recovery.

News.Az