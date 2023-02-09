Azerbaijani parliament speaker starts official visit to Republic of South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has today kicked off an official visit to the Republic of South Africa, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Milli Majlis Health Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Counting Commission Eldar Guliyev and other officials.

At the Cape Town International Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed by Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa David Ntombela, Azerbaijan's Charge d'Affaires in the country Yamin Jafarov and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will visit the parliament and hold a number of meetings with the country's officials.

News.Az