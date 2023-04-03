Azerbaijani Parliament to approve several international documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament will approve a number of more international documents, News.az reports.

The agenda of the meeting to be held on April 4 has included bills on the approval of the protocols on amending the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States and the Agreement on Financial Rules of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

Besides, bills on approval of the Agreement between the governments of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States on the establishment of a simplified customs corridor, and of the Agreement between the governments of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States on international combined cargo transportation.

The listed documents are intended for approval after discussions.

Previously, the protocol on amending the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was signed in Samarkand on November 11, 2022 during the IX summit of the heads of states of the Organization of Turkic States.

The Agreement on Financial Rules of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was signed on August 23, 2012 in Bishkek.

News.Az