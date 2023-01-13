Azerbaijani Parliament to hold hearing on current situation regarding coronavirus

Azerbaijani Parliament will hold hearing regarding the coronavirus infection (COVID-19), News.az reports.

It was included in the legislative work plan for the 2023 spring session of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis.

The Health Committee will hold a hearing "On the current situation in the country regarding the Coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and other measures.

