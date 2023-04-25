Azerbaijani parliamentarians to observe constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interparliamentary friendship group Javanshir Pashazade and Aghalar Valiyev, as well as MP Malik Hasanov will visit Tashkent, Uzbekistan on April 26, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani MPs are planned to attend the international conference entitled "Heydar Aliyev, the savior and founder of independent Azerbaijan, the founder of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan friendship and strategic cooperation", to be organised within the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Tashkent, at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy (UWED).

During the visit, the Azerbaijani deputies will also observe a nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments in Uzbekistan.

The visit will end on May 2.

News.Az