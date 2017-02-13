Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker to visit Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Last year Latvia’s speaker of parliament visited Azerbaijan, and this year Azerbaijan’s parliamentary speaker will make a visit to Latvia," Latvian Foreign Min

Rinkevics, who is paying a visit to Baku, made the statement at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, APA reports.

The minister said that he hopes Azerbaijan and Latvia will sign an agreement on in the near future, stressing that now 100 students from Azerbaijan currently study in Latvia.

"There is an opportunity to increase this figure. We had discussions on the area of ​​tourism. But it is important to have a direct flight for this," he said.

