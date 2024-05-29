Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parl't to host conference on French Polynesia's right to decolonization

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will host a conference titled "French Polynesia's Right to Decolonization: Challenges and Perspectives" on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Commission heads and secretaries of the Parliament of French Polynesia, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, as well as the leadership of the country's ruling Tavini Huiraʻatira party will attend the conference.

At the same time, a press conference with the participation of the Polynesian delegation will be held at the parliament on May 30 at 17:00.

