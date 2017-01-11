Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 50 Azerbaijani military personnel has been sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within the NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told APA on Wednesday.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

As of January 2017, the Azerbaijani peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan includes 90 servicemen, two medical officers and two sappers.

News.Az

