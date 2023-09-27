Azerbaijani people pay respect to Patriotic War martyrs (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, September 27, marks three years since the beginning of the Patriotic War, which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia, putting an end to the 30-year-long occupation, News.Az reports.

State officials and public representatives have been visiting the Second Martyrs' Alley since the morning. In Baku and other regions, they honor the memory of heroic sons who died for the freedom of their homeland and lay flowers at their graves.

Under the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day Patriotic War and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

