Azerbaijani pianist to present new album in Istanbul

New album by Honored Artist Islam Manafov, consisting of works of famous composer Frédéric Chopin, will be presented in Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall in Istanbul

Report informs citing the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD) that the presentation will take place on March 25.

The CD-album, made under the direction of 10-time Grammy Award winner, legendary producer Christopher Alder in Beethoven Hall in Hanover, Germany, has already put on sale in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and other countries.

Notably, Islam Manafov, assistant professor of the Baku Music Academy, has been living and working in Turkey for many years.

