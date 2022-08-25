Azerbaijani PM arrives in Kyrgyzstan on working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has embarked on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country Akylbek Japarov, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

As a part of the trip, PM Ali Asadov will attend the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata city as a guest, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the heads of government of a number of countries.

News.Az