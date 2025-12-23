Azerbaijani PM calls on Turkish firms to boost investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Tuesday called on Turkish companies to boost their investments in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s special economic zones provide highly favorable conditions for business, the premier stated during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Highlighting the Alat Free Economic Zone, known for its attractive investment climate, Asadov said, “A number of Turkish companies are already operating in these special economic zones. We observe strong prospects for cooperation in investment. Therefore, we invite Turkish companies to take a more active role.”

He also underscored the role of the global projects, which Azerbaijan and Türkiye jointly participate, in the development of trade relations between the two countries.

“The importance of the Middle Corridor, which passes through the territories of the two countries, and plays a strategic role not only for our region but also for the expansion of global trade and transport connections, is steadily increasing. The trade facilitation reforms increase the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, which in turn has a positive impact on the freight transportation and trade dynamics of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the region. Over the past three years, the volume of freight transportation through the Middle Corridor via Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent," Asadov added.

News.Az