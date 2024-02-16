Azerbaijani PM, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 16, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov made a phone call to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Akylbek Japarov congratulated Ali Asadov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the sides hailed the overall development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

They also discussed the prospects for development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az