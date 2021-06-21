Azerbaijani PM meets with Kazakh deputy prime minister
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
They hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations, and discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
