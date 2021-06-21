Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM meets with Kazakh deputy prime minister

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani PM meets with Kazakh deputy prime minister

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

They hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations, and discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      