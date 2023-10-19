Azerbaijani PM meets with president of Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with a Turkish delegation led by President of the Supreme Court of Appeals Mehmet Akarca, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of relations of brotherhood and alliance between the two countries in all areas.

The Azerbaijani PM emphasized the importance of participation of the President of the Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals in the international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and in a conference in connection with the establishment of the Association of Supreme Courts of the OTS member countries to be held in Shusha.

The two noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations have reached the highest peak of strategic partnership and alliance under the leadership of presidents of both countries - Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The sides also stressed the significance of the Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project signed between the two countries and a cooperation agreement on the construction of residential buildings, a primary school, kindergarten and a cultural center in Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye.

Praising the successful development of ties between the judicial and legal systems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the parties pointed out that the continuation of cooperation between judicial and legal bodies both in bilateral format and within the international organizations, and regular exchange of experience will be beneficial for both sides.

The two also discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation in investments, energy, transport, transit and many other areas.

News.Az