Azerbaijani PM meets with Speaker of Jordanian House of Representatives
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Jordan Ahmed Al-Safadi.
During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of a special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and praised the Jordan’s high-level representation at the event.
The pair pointed out that Azerbaijan-Jordan cooperation is developing successfully in many fields, hailing the positive dynamics of inter-parliamentary ties.
The sides also discussed prospects of relations between the two countries in economic, trade, investment promotion, humanitarian, tourism and other areas.