Azerbaijani PM meets with Speaker of Jordanian House of Representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Jordan Ahmed Al-Safadi.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of a special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and praised the Jordan’s high-level representation at the event.

The pair pointed out that Azerbaijan-Jordan cooperation is developing successfully in many fields, hailing the positive dynamics of inter-parliamentary ties.

The sides also discussed prospects of relations between the two countries in economic, trade, investment promotion, humanitarian, tourism and other areas.

News.Az