Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Dagestani leader

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov offered condolences to the Dagestan leader, the Press Service of Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan offered his condolences to Sergey Malikov, leader of Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan regarding the explosion at a gas station in Mahachgala that resulted in many casualties.

Ali Asadov expressed deep condolences to the Dagestani leader, and relatives of the deceased and prayed for healing to the wounded.

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus Republic of Dagestan.

