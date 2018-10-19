Azerbaijani PM talks creation of new vocational education centers in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The creation of new vocational education centers in Azerbaijan will not have an effect without a modern material and technical base and proper conditions, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Oct. 19.

The meeting discussed issues related to the organization and activities of the network of vocational education institutions and the improvement of their funding, problems, and the "Action Plan for the implementation of the State Strategy for the Development of Education in Azerbaijan."

The prime minister stressed that over the 15-year term of Ilham Aliyev's presidency, the education sector also developed dynamically.

The adoption of the State Strategy for the Development of Education in Azerbaijan was especially a manifestation of the great attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev for education, he said.

Novruz Mammadov said that over the past period, the country had a positive dynamic in the education sector and a number of successful achievement were made. The prime minister also said that the strategy identified five important areas, adopted state documents relating to different levels and stages of education, including stage of vocational education and adopted measures to improve legislative framework.

The main objective of the State Education Development Strategy and the Strategic Road Map for the development of vocational education and training in Azerbaijan is to create, in accordance with the development of Azerbaijan’s economy, a flexible and market-oriented vocational education system and ensure its activities, he said.

To this end, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan adopted appropriate decisions on the rationalization and organization of a network of vocational education institutions, he added.

The prime minister noted special importance of creating specialized vocational training centers that provide training in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

Mammadov also said that the optimization of the network of vocational education institutions, creation of new vocational education centers won’t have effect without modern material and technical base and educational conditions.

From this point of view, the main objectives of the State Education Development Strategy include creating an education system that is at the forefront in terms of quality and coverage, adapting Azerbaijan’s education system from an economic point of view to the standards of the world’s leading education systems and, eventually, ensuring sustainable development of Azerbaijan, he said.

Then the reports of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov on both issues on the agenda were heard out.

Also, reports were made by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Namig Babayev, Department Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Musa Alakbarov and others.

News.Az

