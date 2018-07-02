Azerbaijani police celebrate 100th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the police on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its establishment.

The congratulatory letter at the solemn event on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani police was read by the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for work with law enforcement agencies and military issues - the head of the department Fuad Alasgarov.

The letter notes that this date is significant not only for the law enforcement bodies, but also for the independent Azerbaijani state:

"In 1991, after the independence of Azerbaijan, the situation in the country was uncontrollable. This negatively affected the police, the criminal situation got out of control.

"In 1993, the return to the political leadership of Heydar Aliyev saved the state from collapse.

"Today, Heydar Aliyev's policy continues successfully. Human rights in the country are fairly protected.

"The Azerbaijani police are the main state institution in the preservation of state establishment. I am sure that the Azerbaijani police will continue to successfully combat crime."

News.Az

