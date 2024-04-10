Azerbaijani police continue clearing Khankendi of Armenian-abandoned weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani policemen once again discovered weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi.

The latest seizure includes a significant arsenal comprising 11 automatic rifles, 4 pistols, 1 shotgun, 11 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 3 shells, 14 fuses, 34 magazines, 1,580 cartridges of various calibers, 13 bayonet knives, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told News.Az.

This operation demonstrates the proactive approach of law enforcement agencies in preserving law and order within Khankendi.

