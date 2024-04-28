Azerbaijani police found weapons and ammunition in liberated Zangilan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan, Barda Regional Group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

According to the Police, the Zangilan Region Police Department received reports of weapons and ammunition being found in Taghli village. During the inspection of said area, 4 assault rifles, 1 machine gun, and 241 different size caliber bullets were found.

News.Az