Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Numerous weapons and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, says the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

On February 21, as a result of measures implemented by the police, 2 machine guns of different brands, 3 rifles, 10 grenades, 16 cartridge combs, 2950 cartridges of different calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in Khankandi city.

News.Az