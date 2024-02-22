Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi
Numerous weapons and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, says the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
On February 21, as a result of measures implemented by the police, 2 machine guns of different brands, 3 rifles, 10 grenades, 16 cartridge combs, 2950 cartridges of different calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in Khankandi city.