A significant cache of ammunition has been discovered in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, News.Az reports citing the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service.

The inventory of seized items includes two mortars, three machine guns, 53 shells, one grenade, two explosive detonators, and more than 2,000 cartridges. The discovery was made in the vicinity of Yeni Garalar village, highlighting the importance of thorough law enforcement operations in identifying and neutralizing potential threats.

Authorities have ensured that all seized items have been safely transferred to their designated facilities, further mitigating any potential risks posed by the uncovered ammunition.

The incident is currently under investigation, as authorities work to ascertain the origin and purpose of the discovered arsenal.

