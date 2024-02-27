Azerbaijani police seize weapons, ammo in basement of kindergarten in Khankendi (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani police seize weapons, ammo in basement of kindergarten in Khankendi (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s police have found and seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in the country’s Khankendi city, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, a drone, 29 assault rifles, 416 grenades, 4 pistols, 27 rifles, 113 grenade fuses, 113 explosives, 1,178 magazines, 8,508 shells, 24,320 cartridges of various calibers, 30 capsules, 3 optical sights, 10 night-vision devices, 50 communication devices, 34 bayonets, 57 gas masks, 4 binoculars, and other units of ammunition were found and seized in Khankendi.

News.Az