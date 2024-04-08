Azerbaijani police seize weapons, hand grenades left by Armenians in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani police officers have once again found weapons and ammunition in the country’s Khankendi city as part of comprehensive measures.

In particular, 10 machine guns, a shotgun, a pistol, 18 hand grenades, 19 fuses for hand grenades, three TNT blocks, 4,467 bullets of various calibers, etc. were revealed and seized, the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Earlier, 14 submachine guns, a machine gun, a shotgun, 900 bullets of various calibers, etc. were revealed and seized.

