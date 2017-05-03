Azerbaijani police switch to enhanced mode for IV Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani police switch to enhanced working mode.

Report informs that a relevant order was signed.

Thus, Azerbaijani police will work in enhanced mode on May 5-25 in relation with the IV Islamic Solidarity Games.

Notably, official opening ceremony of the Games will be held on May 12. But the competitions will kick off on May 8.

The closing ceremony will be held on May 22.

News.Az

