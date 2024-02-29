Azerbaijani political scientist comments on Baku-Yerevan talks in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unlike France, Germany demonstrates neutrality on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace and normalization process, Tural Ismayilov, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

The political scientist was commenting on the next round of talks held in Berlin between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations.

“Sometimes German media outlets disseminate disinformation about Azerbaijan. However, I think that, as a whole, unlike France, Germany has focused on the principles of justice,” Ismayilov said.

The political scientist also hailed the fact that during her recent visit to Yerevan, Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, Chairwoman of the Legal Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, unlike Frank Schwaben, demonstrated a neutral stance and answered the provocative questions of Armenian journalists about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the principles of international law.

“If we are talking about international law, we need to comply with international legal acts, not attacks of some lobbyists, disinformation and fake news. In such a case, we will observe who refers to the norms and principles of international law,” he added.

News.Az