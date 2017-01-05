Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 14M for road construction in Hajigabul

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Garasu-Abdulabad-Talish-Meyniman-Mugan motor road in Hajigabul district.

Under the order, AZN 14 million was allocated from the 2017 state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for completion of construction of the Garasu-Abdulabad-Talish-Meyniman-Mugan motor road, which connects 10 settlements.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

