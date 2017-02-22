Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2M for development of Karabakh horse breed

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional support to development of Karabakh horse breed in the country.

APA reports that AZN 2 million was allocated to Ministry of Agriculture from President’s Reserve Fund for preservation and development of breeding core of Karabakh horses, completion of measures for creation of condition for scientifically selective breeding and construction of equestrian complex of the Aghdam Equestrian Farm under the Azerbaijan Scientific-Research Institute of Livestock.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

News.Az



