Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 6.4M for road construction in Goychay district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Bigir-Jirgurd-Sheker-Veyselli-Aliken-Mirti motor road Goychay district.

Upon the order, AZN 6.4 million was allocated from the Presient’s Reserve Fund to Goychay Executive Power for construction of Bigir-Jirgurd-Sheker-Veyselli-Aliken-Mirti motor road, which connects 6 settlements populated by 11,000 people.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

