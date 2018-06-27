Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates funds for development of Baku’s master plan

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to develop a master plan for the city of Baku.

Under the order, AZN 4 million was allocated from the 2018 state budget to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture in order to involve a prestigious international consultative company in the development of a master plan for Baku city.

