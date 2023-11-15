Azerbaijani president and first lady attend inauguration of “DOST EVI” branch of DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Ismayilli

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the “DOST EVI” branch of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Ismayilli, News.Az reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work accomplished.

The main goal of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, which was established at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is to develop creative potential of the martyrs' family members, persons with war related disabilities and their children, orphans and children deprived of parental care, low-income families and talented people with disabilities.

The “DOST EVI” branch of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity is located on the 16th kilometer of the Mughanli-Ismayilli road.

The one-storey “DOST EVI” has two entrances. Six workshops will operate in the branch.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured workshops in the “DOST EVI”.

