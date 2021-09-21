Azerbaijani president and first lady inagurate new building of Baku European Lyceum

Azerbaijani president and first lady inagurate new building of Baku European Lyceum

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new 1560-seat building of Baku European Lyceum in the capital`s White City.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed conditions created at secondary school No 71 in Sabunchu district, Baku, after major overhaul and reconstruction.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the repair work carried out at the school.

A new 864-seat additional block was built for the school.

The 1176-seat school was built in 1980. The school has classrooms, labs, a gym and a conference hall.

News.Az