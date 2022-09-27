Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Fuzuli on Remembrance Day

Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Fuzuli on Remembrance Day

Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Fuzuli on Remembrance Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district.

The Azerbaijani president made a speech here.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then observed a moment of silence at 12.00 to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

News.Az