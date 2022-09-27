Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Fuzuli on Remembrance Day
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.
The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at a memorial plaque to 27 September-Remembrance Day in Garakhanbayli village, Fuzuli district.
The Azerbaijani president made a speech here.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then observed a moment of silence at 12.00 to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day.