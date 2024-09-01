Azerbaijani president and first lady vote in snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, snap elections are being held for the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes at polling station No. 1 of the Sabail constituency No. 7 in Baku, located at secondary school No 6.

News.Az