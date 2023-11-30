Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president approves agreement signed with Rwanda

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on approval of the "Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda", News.Az reports.

Under the law, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements" signed on September 20, 2023 in New York, was approved.


