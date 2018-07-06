Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President approves amendments to 2018 state budget

Azerbaijani President approves amendments to 2018 state budget

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to state budget for 2018.

According to the amendments, budget revenues make up AZN 22,149,000,000, expenditures – AZN 23,100,000,000 (including centralized revenues – AZN 21,495,650,000, local revenues – AZN 653,350,000, centralized expenditures – AZN 22,376,075,000, local expenditures – AZN 723,925,000).

