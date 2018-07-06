Azerbaijani President approves amendments to 2018 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to state budget for 2018.

According to the amendments, budget revenues make up AZN 22,149,000,000, expenditures – AZN 23,100,000,000 (including centralized revenues – AZN 21,495,650,000, local revenues – AZN 653,350,000, centralized expenditures – AZN 22,376,075,000, local expenditures – AZN 723,925,000).

News.Az

News.Az