Azerbaijani President approves amendments to 2018 state budget
- 06 Jul 2018 15:12
- Other
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to state budget for 2018.
According to the amendments, budget revenues make up AZN 22,149,000,000, expenditures – AZN 23,100,000,000 (including centralized revenues – AZN 21,495,650,000, local revenues – AZN 653,350,000, centralized expenditures – AZN 22,376,075,000, local expenditures – AZN 723,925,000).
News.Az