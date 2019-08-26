Azerbaijani President approves amendments to Law “On statuses of municipalities”

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan has approved the amendments to the Law “On statuses of municipalities” today, APA reports.

It is stated in the 49-1 article that relevant executive authority assists in the organization of the activities of municipalities and takes measures on methodological assistance for carrying out self-governance activities according to the legislation.

At the same time, it is stated in the suggested article 10-1 that relevant executive authority organizes experience exchange with local self-governance bodies, their associations and qualified organizations of foreign countries for increasing professional level of members of municipalities.

News.Az

