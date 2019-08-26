Azerbaijani President approves amendments to Law “On statuses of municipalities”
President of Azerbaijan has approved the amendments to the Law “On statuses of municipalities” today, APA reports.
It is stated in the 49-1 article that relevant executive authority assists in the organization of the activities of municipalities and takes measures on methodological assistance for carrying out self-governance activities according to the legislation.
At the same time, it is stated in the suggested article 10-1 that relevant executive authority organizes experience exchange with local self-governance bodies, their associations and qualified organizations of foreign countries for increasing professional level of members of municipalities.
News.Az