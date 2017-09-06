Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of several buildings in Lankaran
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of multi-storey apartment buildings in the city of Lankaran.
Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the renovation of 20 multi-storey buildings in the city.
