Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of several buildings in Lankaran

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of several buildings in Lankaran

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of multi-storey apartment buildings in the city of Lankaran.

Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the renovation of 20 multi-storey buildings in the city. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      