Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of several buildings in Lankaran

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of multi-storey apartment buildings in the city of Lankaran.

Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the renovation of 20 multi-storey buildings in the city.

