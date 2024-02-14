Azerbaijani President: Armenia seems to have forgotten results of Second Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In the post-war period, we have demonstrated our principled position on all issues. It was stated that all the obligations Armenia had undertaken should be fulfilled,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, News.Az reports.

“However, as time passed, we saw that renewed territorial claims were made against us and that they did not want to give up their ugly deeds. Armenia seems to have forgotten the results of the Second Karabakh War. Perhaps someone was giving them advice not to fulfill these obligations,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az