Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM had conversation on sidelines of CIS Summit in Dushanbe

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

According to Trend, the parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

News.Az

