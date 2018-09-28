Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM had conversation on sidelines of CIS Summit in Dushanbe

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

According to Trend, the parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

News.Az


