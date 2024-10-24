Azerbaijani president, Armenian premier discuss advancement of peace agenda – UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Kazan, Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, News.Az reports.

The parties had discussions on advancement of the bilateral peace agenda, including peace agreement, delimitation and demarcation of borders, and other issues of mutual concern.The foreign ministers of both countries were instructed to continue bilateral negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations with the aim of its finalization and conclusion in the shortest possible period.A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commenced during the session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format, News.Az reports.Earlier, President Aliyev attended the first plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format. The head of state made a speech at the session. President Aliyev on Wednesday took part in an official reception held in Kazan on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 16th BRICS Summit. The Azerbaijan president was welcomed by the Russian leader.Moreover, President Aliyev held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

News.Az