Azerbaijani president attends opening of ABAD Center of Ceramics and Applied Arts in Shaki

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of ABAD Center of Ceramics and Applied Arts as part of their visit to Shaki, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

The President`s Assistant for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, department head Fuad Alasgarov and chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady of the work done here.

The building of the Ceramics and Applied Art Center was constructed in the late 19th century and used as a barrack. The building was reconstructed with support of Pasha Holding.

The Shaki ABAD Ceramics and Applied Arts Center features all the conditions for those engaged in ceramics and applied arts.

It will also offer the sale of products produced by local craftsman. The center will create about 40 permanent jobs.

The main goal of the center is preserving and transmitting ancient ceramic production traditions of Shaki district to the younger generation.

