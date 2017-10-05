Azerbaijani President awards medals to Astrakhan ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President has awarded medals to Astrakhan ministers.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding 'Taraggi' Medal to the head of Astrakhan's region administration Oleg Polumordvinov and the minister of international and foreign economic relations of the Astrakhan region Denis Afanasyev.

The were awarded for the services rendered to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, 1news.as reported.

News.Az

News.Az