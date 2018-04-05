Azerbaijani President: "Azerbaijan becomes a platform for global cooperation"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan becomes a platform for not only regional but also global cooperation," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told ITAR-TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman in an interview, APA reports.

The Head of State noted that holding of the meeting of chiefs of Russian and US military bases in Baku was a sign of respect and confidence to Azerbaijan: "We also regard this as another element of the properly structured foreign policy of Azerbaijan," the President said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is perceived by the world community as a very serious partner, as a friendly country: "A country that not only declares, but also makes important steps in the matter of international, regional and global cooperation. We are a country that has already organized a large number of major international events, including sports: the first European Games, the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games - with an interval of two years. This is a demonstration of our capabilities, as well as a demonstration of the attitude to us from the world. Because the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Council of Europe unite more than 100 countries - more than half of the world community. We achieved this with our work, our policy and the fact that Baku on the world map became a very recognizable city. I must also say that a lot of tourists have been coming to us recently."

"Azerbaijan is a stable country. The Azerbaijani people are famous for their hospitality. In our country all conditions for work, for rest are created. And of course, I think that there will be more such events in the future. For our part, we always strive to ensure that the countries with which we have close cooperation among themselves also have a good working relationship. We live in this region. Everything that happens in the region has a certain influence on us. Therefore, we must strive to minimize risks for ourselves through international cooperation. If we can make some small contribution to the reduction of tension between the leading countries of the world, we, of course, will do it in the future," Azerbaijani President Ilha Aliyev said.

News.Az

