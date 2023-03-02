Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Composition of UN Security Council should be expanded

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani President: Composition of UN Security Council should be expanded

“The composition of the Security Council should be expanded to make it more representative and more geographically fair,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      