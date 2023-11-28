Azerbaijani president congratulates Albanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically.

The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising our interstate relations to a new level, and expanding our cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and in the framework of international organizations.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania everlasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state added.

