Azerbaijani president congratulates Belarusian counterpart on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and through You all the people of Belarus on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Belarus – Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said his congratulatory message.

“Our countries are bound together by close traditional ties of friendship, cooperation and reciprocal support. This year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus. It is with pride that we managed to not only keep but also enhance positive results of the shared past within historically short span of time as well as elevate the interaction to a totally new level,” the head of state said.

“We put a special emphasis on development of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation in all fields of mutual interest for our countries. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to aim at cementing traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the interests of our peoples and countries.

Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich, I wish You robust health, happiness and success on this remarkable day and the Republic of Belarus prosperity and progress,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

