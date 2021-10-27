Azerbaijani president congratulates Czech counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Czech counterpart Miloš Zeman, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that the expansion of the Azerbaijani–Czech relations and the strengthening of collaboration between our countries will serve further the interests of our peoples,” he noted.

“On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

